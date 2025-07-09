Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,550 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,490. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,990 shares of company stock worth $3,232,086. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

