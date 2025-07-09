Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.02.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
