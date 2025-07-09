Callan Capital LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.