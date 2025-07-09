Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $107.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

