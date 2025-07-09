Callan Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

