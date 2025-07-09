Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $564.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

