Callan Capital LLC Takes $236,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,485 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in eBay by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,644,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cfra Research upgraded eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,666,413.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,338.24. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,228,813.25. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,183 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.