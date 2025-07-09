Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $182,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

