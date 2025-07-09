Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

KRYS stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $156.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.67. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

