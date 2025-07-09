Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.17. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In related news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $1,779,662.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,315,454 shares in the company, valued at $41,112,851.48. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $374,674.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,419,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,355.04. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASP Isotopes Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

