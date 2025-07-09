10,000 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.