TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 102 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Saia by 256.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Saia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $294.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Saia in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.21.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

