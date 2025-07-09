Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

