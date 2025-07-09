Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,296 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $165,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

