Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,527,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 431,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $623.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.25. The stock has a market cap of $627.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $595.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

