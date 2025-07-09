Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54,655 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 5.7%

NYSE SBSW opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

