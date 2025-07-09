Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 10,940.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1,385.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Paysafe by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Up 2.0%

PSFE opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.10 million, a P/E ratio of -680.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Bank of America upgraded Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

