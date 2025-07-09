Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 190,500 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.21% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOUG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.75. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 58,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $111,559.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 193,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,432. This represents a 42.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

