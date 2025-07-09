Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.