Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,659 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170,649 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,872 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after buying an additional 718,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,801,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,325,000 after buying an additional 487,969 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.