Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,693 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Sportswear Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $92.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

