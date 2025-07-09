Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.80% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $173,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,305,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FELG stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

