Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,354 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 39,199.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $272.76 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.98 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

