TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,713.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,414.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,985.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,415.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

