Head-To-Head Survey: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) versus Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries 12.53% 10.29% 7.85% Simply Good Foods 10.31% 10.39% 7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tootsie Roll Industries and Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Simply Good Foods 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $39.71, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Simply Good Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Tootsie Roll Industries.

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Simply Good Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries $715.53 million 3.51 $86.83 million $1.22 28.22 Simply Good Foods $1.33 billion 2.42 $139.31 million $1.44 22.13

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Tootsie Roll Industries. Simply Good Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tootsie Roll Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tootsie Roll Industries has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Tootsie Roll Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. The company sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy, and food and groceries; and supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, e-commerce merchants, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through food and grocery brokers. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

