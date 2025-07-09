Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $596.65 million, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.36. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $112,079.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 253,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,529. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Green Dot by 350,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

