Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.90%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 136,623 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

