AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $28.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.05.
Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T
AT&T Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.
