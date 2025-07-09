Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $43.55

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $247,904.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,033,416.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $252,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 276,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,743.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

