Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th.

Genelux Price Performance

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Genelux has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Genelux will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Genelux by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

