Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Shares of COF opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

