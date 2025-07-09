Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,358 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 57,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.