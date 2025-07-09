Head-To-Head Survey: Rakuten (RKUNY) vs. Its Rivals

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rakuten to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rakuten has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten $15.07 billion -$1.07 billion -8.99 Rakuten Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 14.89

This table compares Rakuten and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rakuten’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rakuten and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten 0 1 0 1 3.00 Rakuten Competitors 563 2437 5636 221 2.62

As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Rakuten’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rakuten has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten -8.35% -17.37% -0.77% Rakuten Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Summary

Rakuten competitors beat Rakuten on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

