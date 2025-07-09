Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

