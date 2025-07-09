Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 214,769 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $127,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $166,804,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,795,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,885,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after buying an additional 2,590,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56,120.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,686,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 1,683,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

