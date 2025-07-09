Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $131,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 382,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $401.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.58.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.