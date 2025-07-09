C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Reduced by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 654,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,818,000 after purchasing an additional 168,025 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

