Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.