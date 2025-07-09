U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,750,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3%

XMLV opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.