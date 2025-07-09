Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

