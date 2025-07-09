iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7%

EFA opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

