Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

