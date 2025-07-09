Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Cboe Global Markets worth $132,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,700,000 after buying an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,566,000 after acquiring an additional 126,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,994,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $232.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $237.27.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

