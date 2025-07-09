Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,233 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 248.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,350,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

