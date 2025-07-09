World Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

