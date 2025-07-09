Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $134.39 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,410,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $134,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.