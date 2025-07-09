Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in HSBC by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

