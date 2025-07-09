Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $150.74 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $150,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.54, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

