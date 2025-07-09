World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,032 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $133.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

