United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.82. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

