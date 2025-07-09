World Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

World Investment Advisors lessened its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $483.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $498.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

